Hubbard man’s trial in Iowa death of wife set for June

BY Associated Press | May 16, 2017
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) _ A Hubbard man will stand trial next month for the death in northwestern Iowa of his estranged wife.

Reports say that 29-year-old Rogelio Morales has been ordered to stand trial on June 6 in Woodbury County District Court.

The case has been delayed several times as defense attorneys have repeatedly withdrawn from representing Morales.

Morales has pleaded not guilty to killing 21-year-old Margarita Morales on April 19, 2015, in his car near a Sioux City residence.

Court documents say Morales told investigators a fight broke out when his wife told him she no longer wanted to be in a relationship and that she was seeing another man.

