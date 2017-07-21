Hubbard man sentenced for killing estranged wife in Iowa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) _ A Northeast Nebraska man found guilty of second-degree murder in northwest Iowa for the death of his estranged wife has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Rogelio Morales, of Hubbard, was found guilty last month of killing 21-year-old Margarita Morales on April 19, 2015, in his car near a Sioux City residence. He was sentenced Friday in Woodbury County District Court.

Court documents say Morales told investigators a fight broke out when his wife told him she no longer wanted to be in a relationship and that she was seeing another man.

Morales’ defense attorney has said Morales suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and had argued he should be convicted of voluntary manslaughter, not murder.