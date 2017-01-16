House Fire Chases Stanton Couple Into Cold

Just after 6:15 p.m. on Sunday evening, a Stanton County Sheriff’s deputy was notified of a possible house fire at 306 13th Street in Stanton.
He arrived within a minute and encountered heavy smoke and assisted an adult couple from the residence.
Stanton Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. Stanton Rescue transported the married couple to FRHS for treatment of smoke inhalation.
Stanton Fire was on scene for about 45 minutes and the cause of the smoke appears to have come from a working wood stove in the residence that caused smoke damage throughout the residence.