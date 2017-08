An explosion that was heard from miles away has leveled a house in southeast Lincoln.



The home appeared to be nearly leveled by the explosion, which happened about 4:30 p.m. Monday.



Two people were taken to the hospital with critical injuries.



Residents reported hearing the explosion from other parts of Lincoln, and a smoke plume was visible from miles away.

The inestigation conintues but fire crews say it may have been a natural gas explosion