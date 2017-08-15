Heavy Rain Prompts Flash Flood Watch For Part of Northeast Nebraska

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Wayne County in northeastern Nebraska, Northeastern Pierce County in northeastern Nebraska, and Southern Cedar County in northeastern Nebraska until 6:45 p.m. * At 347 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is expected. * Some locations that will experience flooding include...Hartington, Randolph, Coleridge, Laurel, Pleasant Valley, Belden, Magnet, McLean and Sholes, The Highway 81 And 20 Junction and Camp Assurance. This includes the following highways... Highway 81 in Nebraska between mile markers 174 and 197. Highway 20 in Nebraska between mile markers 373 and 398. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles