Heavy Rain Prompts Flash Flood Watch For Part of Northeast Nebraska | KTIC Radio

Heavy Rain Prompts Flash Flood Watch For Part of Northeast Nebraska

BY Staff | August 15, 2017
Looking north toward Oakland, Nebraska on Highway 77. Temperature dropped from 86 to 73 in 10 minutes.

 

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Wayne County in northeastern Nebraska, Northeastern Pierce County in northeastern Nebraska, and Southern Cedar County in northeastern Nebraska until 6:45 p.m.

* At 347 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing  heavy rain across the warned area. Up to two inches of rain have   already fallen. Flash flooding is expected. 

* Some locations that will experience flooding include...Hartington, Randolph, Coleridge, Laurel, Pleasant Valley, Belden, Magnet, McLean and  Sholes, The Highway 81 And 20 Junction and Camp Assurance.

This includes the following highways...
 Highway 81 in Nebraska between mile markers 174 and 197.
 Highway 20 in Nebraska between mile markers 373 and 398.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles
