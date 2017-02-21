Hansen-Mueller Co. Announces New Fremont Facility

Hansen-Mueller Co., a grain industry leader based in Omaha, Neb., announced Monday that they will locate a state-of-the-art bagging facility in Fremont, Neb. for animal and pet food products.

“We are happy to bring an expansion of our current operations to Fremont and become a part of this business community. We located an existing building that met our needs and were able to acquire that facility.” said Jack Hansen, founder and president of Hansen-Mueller Co.

Mayor Scott Getzschman of Fremont echoed Mr. Hansen’s sentiments. “This project is a great win for Fremont. The operations fit into our animal food manufacturing target industry, which speaks to why our community is a great fit for Hansen-Mueller Co.”

“It was a pleasure working with the Hansen-Mueller Co. team and supporting them as they explored Fremont,” said Cecilia Harry, executive director of the Greater Fremont Development Council. “They will be a great addition to our animal food manufacturing footprint and our greater business community.”

The first phase of the project will initially create five to 10 jobs with a multi-million dollar investment. The firm purchased a 60,000 square foot facility on South Union St. in Fremont. The operations will include state-of-the-art conventional and organic bagging lines for animal and pet foods packaged under a number of well-known brand names, several private label companies and Hansen-Mueller’s own branded products.

The lines are designed to ensure that the integrity of the organic lines remains intact, which will deliver premium organic products to customers. Hansen-Mueller Co. believes there is tremendous potential for the project to grow in the future. They also appreciate that Fremont has made it possible for their contractors to stay in the community during the construction phase to maximize the positive impact the project will have on the community.

Hansen-Mueller Co. is also happy to announce that long time Fremont resident, Kathy Butler, has been named as Facility Manager for the new operation.