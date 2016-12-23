Grinch Steals West Point Man’s Pickup

A Grinch has stolen a West Point resident’s pickup just prior to Christmas.

Thursday night around 8, Derek Engelbart parked his 2000 Chevy pickup at Wagner Tire and Repair on south Lincoln Street in West Point.

The theft was discovered around 10 Friday morning.

Authorities are investigating.

Engelbart describes his pickup as a 2000 Chevy Extended Cab 1500 with an elevated body, painted two-tone tan and grey.

If anyone happens to see the stolen vehicle, they should contact law enforcement.

Engelbart said he would also appreciate a call at (402) 380-0182 if the pickup is seen or recovered.