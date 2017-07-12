Governor Tours Unified Pet Products In West Point

Governor Pete Ricketts brought his Governor’s Cup thank you tour to West Point Wednesday, stopping by Unified Pet Products for a tour of the facility.

Nebraska received the 2016 Governor’s Cup from Site Selection Magazine for having the most economic development projects per capita in the nation.

The governor has been visiting communities this week to thank businesses for helping the state win the award.

United Pet Products took over the former Wimmers and Land O’Frost meat processing plant last year. The company processes specialty pet treats such as dog bones, jerky and chews.

Co-owner Troy Becker says they currently employ more than 30 people and hope to start a second shift in the coming months.

New equipment is expected to arrive in the next couple of weeks.

Becker says quality and safety are their main priorities. They’re the only USDA approved pet treat company in the country.