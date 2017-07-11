Governor To Visit Unified Pet Products In West Point On Wednesday

Governor Pete Ricketts will be in West Point on Wednesday.

The governor will visit Unified Pet Products at 11 a.m. It’s part of his second annual Governor’s Summit on Economic Development. It was launched last year to provide a forum for the state’s industries and business leaders to talk about future opportunities and challenges for growing Nebraska. This year, the governor says they’ll be celebrating recent successes and talking about future opportunities to grow Nebraska through trade, transportation and regulatory reform.

The governor will visit businesses in West Point, Adams, Lincoln, Snyder, Falls City, Endicott, Kearney and McCook before and after the summit on Thursday.

Unified Pet Products took over the former Wimmer’s building in West Point last year. The company processes specialty pet treats.