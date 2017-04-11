class="post-template-default single single-post postid-227977 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Governor Ricketts Proclaims Rodeo Week | KTIC Radio

Governor Ricketts Proclaims Rodeo Week

BY Governor's Office | April 11, 2017
Monday afternoon, Governor Ricketts joined members of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) Rodeo Association on horseback to proclaim Rodeo Week in Nebraska ahead of the 59th Annual UNL Rodeo, which will be held April 14th and 15th at the Lancaster County Event Center.

 

After joining members of the UNL Rodeo Team for a ride down Goodhue Boulevard just south of the State Capitol, the Governor signed and read the proclamation designating April 9th-15th, 2017 as Rodeo Week from horseback at the Governor’s Residence.

