Governor Ricketts Kicks Off Trade Mission To Canada

On Tuesday, Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska trade delegation kicked off the first-ever, Governor led Nebraska trade mission to Canada. During day one, the Governor and trade delegation met with Ontario International Trade Minister Michael Chan to discuss the importance of the Canadian/Nebraskan trade relationship. The Governor and trade delegation also took part in a Select USA “Why Nebraska?” roundtable discussion to pitch Nebraska as a great place to do business.

The delegation ended the day with a reception celebrating Nebraska beef in Canada followed by a meeting with Canadian Minister of Finance Bill Morneau. Today, the Governor began day two of the trade mission to Canada with a meeting with the Ontario Minister of Agriculture Jeff Leal.