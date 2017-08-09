class="post-template-default single single-post postid-252892 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Governor Ricketts Kicks Off Trade Mission To Canada | KTIC Radio

Governor Ricketts Kicks Off Trade Mission To Canada

BY Courtesy: Governor's Office | August 9, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Governor Ricketts Kicks Off Trade Mission To Canada

On Tuesday, Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska trade delegation kicked off the first-ever, Governor led Nebraska trade mission to Canada.  During day one, the Governor and trade delegation met with Ontario International Trade Minister Michael Chan to discuss the importance of the Canadian/Nebraskan trade relationship.  The Governor and trade delegation also took part in a Select USA “Why Nebraska?” roundtable discussion to pitch Nebraska as a great place to do business.

 

The delegation ended the day with a reception celebrating Nebraska beef in Canada followed by a meeting with Canadian Minister of Finance Bill Morneau.  Today, the Governor began day two of the trade mission to Canada with a meeting with the Ontario Minister of Agriculture Jeff Leal.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: