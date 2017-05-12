class="post-template-default single single-post postid-235658 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Gov. Ricketts Vetoes $11 Million in Spending to Protect the Budget | KTIC Radio

Gov. Ricketts Vetoes $11 Million in Spending to Protect the Budget

BY Governor's Office | May 12, 2017
Today, Governor Pete Ricketts vetoed $11 million in spending out of the state budget citing the state’s continued decline in revenues in recent months.  The Governor returned LB330e to the Legislature with his signature and with a line-item reduction.

 

“I have vetoed $11 million in spending intended for the Capitol Heating, Ventilating, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems Replacement Project.  The HVAC Project is an important priority, however, our current fiscal situation does not warrant this large General Fund expenditure.  Sufficient funding will remain to keep the project on schedule and the financing of the HVAC Project can be revisited in the next legislative session.”

 

A copy of the Governor’s full veto message can be found by clicking here.

 

The Governor has until Monday evening to consider the remainder of the budget bills.

