Gov. Ricketts Launches Department of Transportation

Today, Governor Ricketts, along with Director Kyle Schneweis, the director of the newly created Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT), unveiled the new name and logo for the Department of Transportation. The new agency follows the passage of LB 339, which creates the Department of Roads and the Department of Aeronautics merging officially on July 1, 2017. This bill was one of Governor Ricketts’ top priorities during the 2017 legislative session.

“This merger our infrastructure-focused agencies is creating efficiencies, which will allow us to put more money into runways and roads without sacrificing jobs,” said Governor Ricketts. “With a unified agency focused on Nebraska’s transportation needs, this team will be able to take a long-term, more strategic view towards building the 21st-century infrastructure we need to grow Nebraska.”

The Department of Aeronautics is joining the Department of Roads under the new DOT umbrella with Aeronautics becoming a division of the current Roads structure. Director Schneweis will lead NDOT with Ronnie Mitchell, current Director of the Department of Aeronautics, overseeing the aeronautics division. Savings are anticipated as NDOT identifies and realizes operational efficiencies. Those savings will be reinvested into roads and runways.

“We have already realized some of the opportunities this partnership provides to streamline services and we look forward to finding more,” said Schneweis. “This evolution supports the State’s commitment to more efficient and effective, customer service focused government. With our resources combined, we have the ability to help Nebraska take a more strategic, long-term view of our state’s transportation needs.”