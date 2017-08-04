Gov. Ricketts, Chief Human Resources Officer Release State Patrol Review Report

Thursday, Governor Pete Ricketts and his Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Jason Jackson released a report detailing findings and recommendations resulting from Jackson’s internal review of the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP). In June, the Governor asked CHRO Jackson to conduct a review of NSP to examine the totality of the workforce climate and make recommendations for continuous improvement.

“Over the past several weeks, Jason Jackson has worked swiftly to conduct a comprehensive review of the Nebraska State Patrol,” said Governor Ricketts. “The resulting report is an extraordinarily transparent examination of the operations and leadership of the agency. The report’s recommendations are serving as the basis for operational and cultural changes. This review was conducted to maintain the esteem of NSP as Nebraska’s premiere law enforcement agency.”

Jackson’s report marks the conclusion of a review of NSP conducted over the last several weeks. Shortly after Governor Ricketts directed Jackson to conduct the review, the administration announced personnel moves that included the dismissal of the NSP Superintendent. In the weeks following the personnel actions, Jackson has completed his review and the final report was presented to Governor Ricketts this morning.

During the news conference, Jackson outlined his findings and various recommendations. The review’s finding and recommendations fall into three key areas identified by Jackson. Those areas are:

Former NSP Colonel Rice’s leadership and conduct

Leadership and conduct by the NSP chain of command

Deficiencies in Policy and Procedure at NSP

“During my review, I identified several opportunities for continuous improvement in the areas of leadership conduct, operations, policies, and procedures,” said CHRO Jackson. “The review sought to determine the validity of the concerns that were raised, while also recommending corrective measures. We will work swiftly with NSP leadership and Nebraska’s law enforcement community to implement these initiatives in the coming months. Before the end of the year, we will provide an update on progress in the areas identified for improvement.”

The report’s recommendations for continuous improvement build on the Governor’s previous personnel actions. The new recommendations include, among others:

Referring all NSP union concerns and grievances to the State’s labor relations expert.

Engaging NSP union to amend contract in order to hold officers accountable.

Launching new initiatives to help the chain of command and troopers discern issues that may implicate workplace harassment.

Referring founded cases of officer misconduct to the state’s law enforcement licensing agency for review.

Continuing ongoing investigations into suspected misconduct.

Jackson’s full final report, along with an executive summary, are available by clicking here.