Gov. Ricketts Announces Nebraska State Patrol Agency Review

This afternoon, Governor Pete Ricketts announced an agency-wide review of the Nebraska State Patrol that will be led by the Governor’s Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Jason Jackson. This review will seek to examine the totality of the workforce climate and make recommendations for continuous improvement.

“The State Patrol has a long and distinguished history with troopers that have served with honor and integrity,” said Governor Ricketts. “We will enlist the assistance of the entire agency in gaining a better understanding of the agency’s climate. My team will also be asking the agency’s entire chain of command to engage in this process.”

“The Nebraska State Patrol has a proud 80-year tradition of serving the state, and throughout those 80 years we’ve always been looking for ways to better serve,” said State Patrol Col. Brad Rice. “The Governor’s initiative is another important step to uphold that tradition, and to ensure that we achieve our goal of protecting public safety.”

CHRO Jackson will launch this review immediately and complete it expeditiously. Recommendations and appropriate actions will be prepared and publicly shared following the conclusion of the study.