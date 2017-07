Jose Santiago took this picture of a funnel cloud near Dodge Wednesday afternoon during the severe storms that moved through the area.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 1:30 Wednesday afternoon for southwest Burt, southeast Cuming and northeast Dodge counties.

A thunderstorm was located near Craig moving east at 30 miles per hour. Additional strong storms were located near Uehling and Snyder.

The warnings expired at 1:45 p.m.