Funeral Services Set For Slain Iowa Deputy

The Latest on an inmate accused of shooting two Iowa sheriff’s deputies during a jail escape :

4:35 p.m.

Funeral arrangements have been announced for a western Iowa sheriff’s deputy shot to death earlier this week in what officials say was a jail break by a man who had just been sentenced to 45 years in prison.

The funeral for Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Burbridge will be 10 a.m. Monday at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa. It will be open to the public.

The funeral procession and its route haven’t been set. County officials say there will be no graveside service.

Police say Wesley Correa-Carmenaty was being transporting to the Council Bluffs jail Monday when he attacked Burbridge and another deputy, grabbed one of their guns and shot them before fleeing in a jail van. He was recaptured in neighboring Omaha, Nebraska.

___

11:45 a.m.

A Nebraska prosecutor says he expects a man accused of shooting two Iowa deputies, one fatally, while escaping from jail to agree to be sent back to Iowa this week to face charges there.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine, the Omaha area’s top prosecutor, said Wednesday that a public defender for Wesley Correa-Carmenaty has said he will waive an extradition hearing in court Thursday. That would allow officials to take him back to Iowa as soon as that afternoon to face murder, attempted murder and other charges.

Correa-Carmenaty was being transporting to the Council Bluffs jail Monday when officials say he managed to grab one of the deputies’ guns and shoot them both, killing Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Burbridge.

____

10:30 a.m.

A Nebraska judge has set bail at $10 million for a man accused of shooting two Iowa deputies, one fatally, while escaping from jail earlier this week.

Wesley Correa-Carmenaty was surrounded by six officers Wednesday as the Omaha judge read off the Nebraska charges against him, including kidnapping, which carries a potential life sentence. Prosecutors allege that the 24-year-old carjacked a woman after escaping from the jail across the Missouri River in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and didn’t let her go until he drove to Omaha.

Correa-Carmenaty was being transporting to the Council Bluffs jail Monday when officials say he managed to grab one of the deputies’ guns and shoot them both, killing Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Burbridge.

He faces several other charges in Iowa, including murder and attempted murder.