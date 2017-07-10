Funeral Services For Adam Skoda Set For Friday In West Point

Funeral services will be Friday for West Point Beemer assistant football coach Adam Skoda. He passed away Saturday at St. Francis Memorial Hospital after a battle with cancer. He was 42.

Skoda played high school football at Lincoln High and was a linebacker for the Huskers.

Mass of Christian Burial for Adam Skoda age 42 of West Point, NE will be on Friday, July 14, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point.

Interment will be in the St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from noon to 4:00 p.m. at the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point and will continue at the church from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m.

Visitation will continue on Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 10:00 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation in Adam’s name. Adam passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point, NE.