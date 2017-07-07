Fremont Meals on Wheels program ends, leaving some in lurch

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) _ The elderly and disabled in Fremont who had relied on a meal delivery charity will now have to find another way to feed themselves, or do without.

According to reports, the city’s Meals on Wheels program has abruptly ended, affecting about 35 people, including 89-year-old Joyce Ball.

Ball has benefited from the service for about two years. She waited last week for a lunch that never came.

Premier Estates of Fremont, formerly Arbor Manor, informed the local Meals on Wheels chapter that it would stop making the meals in August.

Charity director Deanna Freitag says the program stopped delivering the meals last week after a worker who packaged the meals was hospitalized.

Freitag informed charity clients on Tuesday that the program was discontinued indefinitely.