Fremont Man Arrested On Multiple Charges

On Tuesday morning just after midnight the Stanton County Sheriff’s office arrested a 40 year old Fremont man on numerous felony charges.

Matthew Robinson was contacted near the Hwy 275 and Hwy 15 intersection by Pilger where he was found to be in possession of several different controlled substances including Methamphetamine, Morphine and Oxycodone among others.

While investigating Robinson, he was also found to be in possession of a concealed .45 caliber handgun and brass knuckles. Robinson was further found in possession of numerous stolen trailer plates and further investigation revealed that he was responsible for numerous trailer thefts in Cuming, Pierce, Dodge and Douglas County.

Subsequently four stolen trailers worth more than $10,000.00 were recovered near Fremont and in Omaha.

Robinson is being held in the county jail on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Concealed Weapon, Possession of Stolen Property and Theft charges.