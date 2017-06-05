Fremont Lakes SRA events

LINCOLN, Neb. – Enjoy nature’s wonders at Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area (SRA) throughout June.

Events include:

– June 7: Meet the Birds of Fremont Lakes, 7:30 a.m. Hike out with the naturalist for a guided bird tour.

– June 9: Full Moon on the Rise, 9 p.m. Learn about moon phases and watch the full moon rise over the lake.

– June 17: Photography Hike, 7 p.m. Share photography tips and hike to capture the perfect shot.

– June 18: Solar Eclipse Anticipation, 2 p.m. A total eclipse is heading Nebraska’s way in August. Get ready by learning more about eclipses in this fun presentation.

Fremont Lakes SRA is located just west of Fremont in Dodge County. Additional details can be found at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov. A park entry permit is required.