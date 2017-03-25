Fortenberry Says Critical Work On Health Care Reform Not Finished

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE) Friday issued the following statement on the American Health Care Act:

“I wish to thank the thousands of people who have contacted me, many with grave concerns about this legislation. Given the decision not to hold a vote on the American Health Care Act, I want to emphasize that the critical work on health care reform is not finished.

“I am not interested in more of the same, not the same poor outcomes in our broken health care system, not the same stagnant Washington debates. The harsh reality is this: our current health care system helps some people, but hurts many others. That is not fair. We have to do better. To do nothing is unsustainable. To do nothing forgoes the opportunity to transform our health care system into something better. To do nothing forgoes an opportunity, perhaps permanently, to re-imagine this.

“Among its problems, the American Health Care Act confused health care with tax reform, creating unnecessary tax breaks for the wealthiest Americans. Nevertheless, I remain committed to pursuing a better health care system for everyone in our nation. We must continue work to keep alive the hope of a much deeper, broader, necessary policy realignment to create a vibrant 21st century health care system that lowers costs, improves outcomes, and protects vulnerable persons.”

House Republicans passed roughly 60 bills over the past six year dismembering President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul.a’s health care overhaul. They knew the measures would go nowhere with the Democrat still in the White House.

With a bill that counted Friday, they choked. It was an epic, self-inflicted collapse that leaves the effort dead for now.

The drive represented the GOP’s first genuine opportunity to repeal Obama’s statute. That’s because President Donald Trump is serving alongside a Congress controlled by the GOP.

But House Speaker Paul Ryan shelved the bill to avert a certain defeat. He faced defections from centrist Republicans who thought the bill went too far and conservatives who considered it too weak, plus solid Democratic opposition.

Ryan says he believes Obama’s law will continue “for the foreseeable future.”

President Donald Trump says his health care reform fell short because it lacked support from Democrats.

Trump made his first comments about the failure of a signature legislative item Friday in the Oval Office a short time after a House vote on the bill was cancelled.

Trump told reporters “we were very close” and tried to blame Democrats, though Republicans control both the House and the Senate.

He also predicted the Affordable Care Act would soon implode, forcing Democrats to join the Republicans at the negotiating table.

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is mocking House Republicans for failing to repeal and replace President Barack Obama’s health law.

Pelosi says of President Donald Trump and the majority Republicans in Congress: “Quite frankly I thought they might have accomplished something in the first few months. They have absolutely no record of accomplishment.”

At the White House, Trump blamed Democrats for the defeat of the bill. He noted that no Democrat supported the bill.

Pelosi says, “We’ll take credit for that.”