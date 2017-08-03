class="post-template-default single single-post postid-251739 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Former student teacher sentenced to jail in sex photos case | KTIC Radio

BY Associated Press | August 3, 2017
MADISON, Neb. (AP) _ A former Norfolk student teacher accused of changing a student’s grade in exchange for explicit photos of her has been sentenced to six months in jail.

Reports say 24-year-old Sean Neal, of Wayne, was sentenced Thursday in Madison County Court.

Neal had pleaded no contest in June to attempted contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a misdemeanor.

Prosecutors say Neal had raised the grade the same day the 14-year-old Norfolk High School freshman sent the photos.

She reported the incident to school officials within a day or two.

