Flash Flood Warning For Parts Of Northeast Nebraska

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Colfax, Platte, Dodge, Butler and western Saunders Counties until 12:30 this afternoon.

At 6:34, doppler radar indicated thunderstorms had produced heavy rain across the warned area. Widespread amounts of 2 to 4 inches have fallen. Flooding has been reported in several parts of Butler County.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the area as storms move in from the south.

This includes the following highways… Highway 275 in Nebraska between mile markers 124 and 140. Highway 30 in Nebraska between mile markers 366 and 423. Highway 77 in Nebraska between mile markers 123 and 126. Highway 81 in Nebraska between mile markers 110 and 128. Highway 92 in Nebraska between mile markers 409 and 442.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots.