First day in office for Nebraska Congressman

Nebraska 2nd District Representative Don Bacon was sworn into Congress Tuesday on his first day in office. Bacon said that it is an honor to serve the people of Nebraska as the Congressman for the Second Congressional District. Rep. Bacon pledged to tackle the decline in U.S. military readiness and support the nation’s veterans. He also intends to address the “weight of regulations on small businesses.”

Meanwhile Bacon voted against amendments proposed to the change the Office of Congressional Ethics, saying ethics reform is needed, but that method was not the right path for reform. On Monday evening the House Republican members voted on amendments to the rules for the 115th Congress. One amendment proposed and adopted at the conference would be to move the independent Office of Congressional Ethics to the bipartisan House Committee on Ethics.

Congressman Bacon is a retired-United States Air Force Brigadier General representing Nebraska’s Second Congressional District including Douglas and Sarpy Counties.