Fire forces some home evacuations near Lake McConaughy

The Nebraska State Patrol evacuated a small number of homes on the north side of Lake McConaughy Sunday because of a large grass fire.

More than 15 fire departments were called to respond to the blaze Sunday after it rekindled around midday Sunday in Keith County. It was originally reported around 11 p.m. Saturday.

According to the Lake McConaughy Facebook page, the fire Saturday night traveled 4.5 miles before being contained.

Authorities were asking people to stay away from Lake McConaughy on Sunday so fire crews could reach the area.