Fire Crew Called To West Point Home

Fire Crew Called To West Point Home

BY staff | January 4, 2017
Fire Crew Called To West Point Home

Wednesday afternoon around 12:50 in West Point, fire and rescue units responded to a call at 364 East Weiler Street in the northeast portion of town.

There was no visible damage to the home.

