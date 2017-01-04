Fire Crew Called To West Point Home

Wednesday afternoon around 12:50 in West Point, fire and rescue units responded to a call at 364 East Weiler Street in the northeast portion of town.
There was no visible damage to the home.
(BROOKFIELD, Wis.) -- Three people, including an infant, survived after a small plane crashed into a parked car near an airport runway in Wisconsin, according to authorities.A...
(MEXICO CITY) -- In a stunning reversal, Mexico's president said Wednesday that an official who resigned four months ago in the wake of then-presidential candidate Donald Trum...
(click on news/podcast above to hear interview with Senator Brasch) State Senator Lydia Brasch is the chair of the Legislature's Ag Committee. She was unopposed. Brasch ...
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- Megan Gustafson scored a game-high 21 points and Tania Davis added 14 points and seven assists, but the University of Iowa women's basketball team fell...
(DURHAM, N.C.) -- Duke Blue Devils point guard Grayson Allen will return to the team's starting lineup on Wednesday night against Georgia Tech, ending a suspension that cost h...
(WASHINGTON) -- President Obama spoke Wednesday at the Armed Forces Full Honor Review Farewell Ceremony, where he was honored for his eight years as Commander in Chief.Gen. Jo...
(LOS ANGELES) -- His red-suited alter-ego Deadpool may be virtually indestructible, but Ryan Reynolds confesses he was quite fragile filming his superheroic labor o...
(NEW YORK) -- Macy's plans to close nearly 70 stores as part of a series of actions to "streamline its store portfolio, intensify cost efficient efforts and execute its real e...
(SHELTON, Wash.) -- A baby was born this past New Year's Day at a hospital in northwestern Washington where, coincidentally, his grandfather was also born 53 years earlier.The...
NBA Tuesday's Games Philadelphia 93, Minnesota 91 Boston 115, Utah 104 Indiana 121, Detroit 116 Dallas 113, Washington 105 San Antonio 110, Toronto 82 Phoenix 99, Miami...
