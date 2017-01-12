(AUDIO) FFA CEO Outlines Challenges of Ag Productivity, Sustainability

LINCOLN–Every farmer feeds 155 people. In 50 years, the world will require twice the amount of food.

Accomplishing that will require a critical balancing act, Mark Poeschl, CEO of the National FFA Organization said Tuesday night at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Innovation Campus.The National FFA Organization formerly was known as Future Farmers of America.

Poeschl, who is from Minneapolis, was featured as a Heuermann Lecturer hosted by the UNL Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources. More than 200 people attended, including students from Argentina and Africa.

RRN’s Bryce Doeschot caught up with Mr. Poeschl after the lecture. You can hear that interview below.

Poeschl addressed food waste, water conservation, carbon footprint, farming efficiency and how to create positive change.

“For the first time in human history, we can feed everybody,” Poeschl said. “So why is it that one in six children still go to bed hungry every night in the United States?”

Though Poeschl said he didn’t have all the answers, he said he wanted to address the conundrum of sustainability and survivability.

It’s a high-stakes question, he indicated, adding: “In my lifetime wars will be fought over water.”

Poeschl said everyone learned what sustainability means in kindergarten: “Put it back the way you found it.”

To feed the entire world, it would take more resources than the planet has to offer, Poeschl said. That means people need to come together and discuss the best ways to move forward.

Waste reduction is a good place to start, he said. Approximately 1.3 billion tons of food is wasted each year worldwide.

“People want perfect food,” Poeschl said. “If it has any kind of blemish, it’s taken away.”

But maybe it’s time to start eating the apple with a little brown spot, he said.

Poeschl also said farming efficiency will help bolster productivity.

“As we urbanize and more land is being used for the urban areas and less for agriculture,” he said, “we’re going to have to be much more efficient in the way we utilize our land resources.”

He said that GMOs could be a big part of improving production. Poeschl called GMOs “one of the most misunderstood developments in agriculture.” Without them, he said, farmers can’t feed everybody.

Ultimately, he said it’s up to everyone to create change.

“We all have to be a part of this solution,” Poeschl said. “When we are ready to disagree respectfully to find the right solutions, we will find the right solutions.”

Kane Wellnitz, a UNL freshman agribusiness major from Chadron, said the presentation provided important insights.

“With 9 billion people to feed by 2050, I don’t think the world is taking this serious enough,” Wellnitz said. “It’s not just a farmer issue. It’s a world issue.”

The full presentation will be available to view on http://heuermannlectures.unl.edu.