FCID Producers Case Against DNR Heard at NE Supreme Court

The Nebraska Supreme Court heard testimony Friday morning on a case involving Frenchman Cambridge Irrigation District farmers. Producers are suing the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources seeking payment for crop loss due to water taken for the Republican River Compact.

The district court has dismissed the case and Dave Domina, of Domina Law Group, is representing the farmers. Domina is petitioning to bypass the Court of Appeals.

“The compact didn’t change our priority rights, the compact does empower the State to take and use water. We don’t quarrel with that. But, when the water is taken from a prior use – that has a superior right under the constitution, Article 15, section 6, requires compensation. We’re not here for an injunction to prevent the State from doing this again. We’re not here arguing the State acted unlawfully. We’re here asking for compensation,” said Domina in his testimony.

Justin Lavene, bureau chief of Agriculture, Environment and Natural Resources Bureau of the Nebraska Attorney General’s office, representing the Department of Natural Resources, says it was never the producers water to begin with.

“They do not own water until they are able to capture it. They cannot capture and use water until the State informs them that there is water available in the stream to use. And so, until that determination is made, they don’t have any rights to the physical water itself, there can be no conversion and there can be no taking of that water,” said Lavene in his testimony.

The court will rule on the merits of the arguments at a later date. The Rural Radio Network will continue to follow this story.