Authorities say an Omaha woman has died and her husband has

been injured in a motorcycle crash north of Blair in eastern Nebraska.

The accident occurred around 11:50 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 75.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Rick Juniel was driving when his motorcycle went out of control and hit a guardrail.

Juniel’s wife, Maribeth Juniel, died after being flown to an Omaha hospital. He’s been hospitalized.