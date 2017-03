A farm accident just after non yesterday about 10 miles southeast of Stanton left 60-year-old Richard Prokopec seriously injured.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says Prokopec was working by himself in a livestock trailer when he was pinned by metal farm gates that trapped him under the heavy weight.

He was able to call for help from his cell phone before he became unresponsive.

Prokopec was flown by medical helicopter to Creighton University Hospital in Omaha for treatment.