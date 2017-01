Expected Heavy Snow Prompts Winter Storm Watch For Parts of Northeast Nebraska And Western Iowa

West Point is expected to see 1 to 3 inches of snow Monday night followed by rain but further north there’s a winter storm watch in effect from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning.

The watch includes the cities of Wayne, Pierce, Neligh, Crofton, and Creighton to name a few. Here’s the latest forecast from the National Weather Service for parts of northeast Nebraska, northwest Iowa and South Dakota.

Winter Storm Watch

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE OMAHA/VALLEY NE 331 AM CST MON JAN 23 2017 ...A WINTER STORM WILL IMPACT THE REGION TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY... .A LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO TRACK EASTWARD ACROSS THE CENTRAL PLAINS TUESDAY INTO WEDNESDAY. SNOW SHOULD OCCUR NORTH OF THE TRACK OF THE LOW. SNOW AMOUNTS COULD BE HEAVY. ALSO...WINDS ARE EXPECTED TO BE STRONG ENOUGH TO PRODUCE AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. NEZ011-012-016>018-232245- /O.EXT.KOAX.WS.A.0003.170124T1200Z-170125T1500Z/ KNOX-CEDAR-ANTELOPE-PIERCE-WAYNE- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...CREIGHTON...BLOOMFIELD...CROFTON... WAUSA...VERDIGRE...NIOBRARA...HARTINGTON...LAUREL...RANDOLPH... COLERIDGE...NELIGH...ELGIN...PIERCE...PLAINVIEW...OSMOND...WAYNE 331 AM CST MON JAN 23 2017 ...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * TIMING...LIGHT SNOW WILL BEGIN LATE TONIGHT OR TUESDAY MORNING BEFORE BECOMING HEAVY AT TIMES BY TUESDAY AFTERNOON. MODERATE SNOW WILL CONTINUE TUESDAY NIGHT BEFORE GRADUALLY TAPERING OFF WEDNESDAY. * MAIN IMPACT...HAZARDOUS TRAVEL DUE TO SNOW PACKED ROADS AND LOW VISIBILITY WITH BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. * ACCUMULATIONS...SNOW ACCUMULATIONS FROM 4 TO 6 INCHES OR MORE ARE POSSIBLE. * WINDS...NORTH OR NORTHWEST WINDS FROM 15 TO 30 MPH COULD CAUSE CONSIDERABLE BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW...ESPECIALLY TUESDAY NIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT SNOW... SLEET... OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. THIS SYSTEM IS ALSO EXPECTED TO HAVE ENOUGH WIND TO CAUSE BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS.

Winter Storm Watch

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SIOUX FALLS SD 403 AM CST MON JAN 23 2017 ...WINTER STORM WITH HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE BY TUESDAY... IAZ001>003-012>014-020>022-031-032-MNZ071-072-080-081-089-090-097- 098-NEZ013-014-SDZ040-055-056-061-062-066-067-070-071-231815- /O.CON.KFSD.WS.A.0002.170124T1200Z-170125T1800Z/ LYON IA-OSCEOLA-DICKINSON-SIOUX-O`BRIEN-CLAY IA-PLYMOUTH-CHEROKEE- BUENA VISTA-WOODBURY-IDA-LINCOLN MN-LYON MN-MURRAY-COTTONWOOD- NOBLES-JACKSON-PIPESTONE-ROCK-DIXON-DAKOTA-BROOKINGS-LAKE-MOODY- MCCOOK-MINNEHAHA-TURNER-LINCOLN SD-CLAY SD-UNION- 403 AM CST MON JAN 23 2017 ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * TIMING...SNOW IS LIKELY FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING. THE HEAVIEST SNOWS ARE ANTICIPATED TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. * SNOW ACCUMULATIONS...TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE...WITH A POTENTIAL FOR ISOLATED HIGHER AMOUNTS. THERE REMAINS UNCERTAINTY IN WHERE THE HIGHER SNOWFALL AMOUNTS WILL FALL. * WINDS / VISIBILITIES...SIGNIFICANT REDUCTIONS IN VISIBILITY ARE POSSIBLE IN THE FALLING SNOW...AND ALSO IN BLOWING SNOW AS NORTHERLY WINDS INCREASE TO 20 TO 30 MPH WITH OCCASIONAL GUSTS OVER 30 MPH TUESDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS TUESDAY... INCLUDING DURING THE TUESDAY EVENING COMMUTE...AS ROADS WILL BECOME SNOW COVERED QUICKLY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT SNOW...SLEET OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AS THIS SYSTEM APPROACHES.