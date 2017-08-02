ELVPHD Investigating Salmonella Outbreak

{West Point}- Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, along with Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, is investigating an outbreak of salmonella in West Point. To date, there have been 15 confirmed cases and 6 probable cases. ELVPHD and DHHS are working to identify the source of the outbreak and make sure the risk is eliminated.

Salmonella is caused by a bacteria that lives in the intestinal tracts of humans and animals. It is usually spread to humans by eating contaminated food, including beef, poultry, milk, eggs, or vegetables. Thorough cooking kills salmonella. Although a cause has not yet been identified, thorough hand-washing with soap and warm water for 60 seconds before handling or eating food and after using the bathroom is always recommended.

Symptoms of salmonella include fever, diarrhea and stomach cramps. The illness usually lasts 4-7 days. Anyone experiencing symptoms consistent with Salmonella should contact their doctor for recommendations on testing and treatment.

ELVPHD will share updates as more information becomes available.