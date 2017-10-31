Dwyer Withdraws From District 16 Legislative Race

Michael Dwyer of Arlington has decided not to run for the Legislative District 16 seat after all.

In a news release, Dwyer cited health concerns for his decision to withdraw from the race.

Dwyer had the endorsement of current State Senator Lydia Brasch who will be term limited after the upcoming session and the support of former Governor Kay Orr.

Former UNL Regent Chuck Hassebrook announced his intent to run back in June.