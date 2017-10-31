Dwyer Withdraws From District 16 Legislative Race

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-268990 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
BY staff | October 31, 2017
Michael Dwyer of Arlington has decided not to run for the Legislative District 16 seat after all.

 

In a news release, Dwyer cited health concerns for his decision to withdraw from the race.

 

“Over the last five months, I have worked to balance my faith, family, business, community involvement and the campaign. Unfortunately, and unexpectedly, I have not been able to achieve that balance and it has taken a toll on my health.

In consultation with my doctor and, of course, in conversations with my rock and my champion, my wife Gail, it has become clear that to restore balance to my life and begin to regain control of my health it is necessary to end my campaign for the Legislature.”

 

Dwyer had the endorsement of current State Senator Lydia Brasch who will be term limited after the upcoming session and the support of former Governor Kay Orr.

 

Former UNL Regent Chuck Hassebrook announced his intent to run back in June.

