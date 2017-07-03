Drug And Child Porn Arrests In Stanton County

The Stanton County Sheriff’s office arrested two men this past weekend on separate felony charges.

Marrel Moore, 34, of Battle Creek was arrested near Woodland Park Friday evening on alleged charges of Possession of Cocaine with intent to deliver. He was arrested with a significant quantity of cocaine and cash. His vehicle was also seized and he is currently in the county jail.

Elliot Anderson, 18, of Woodland Park was arrested following an ongoing investigation into child pornography. Anderson was found in possession of illegal images and downloads on his computer and phone. Anderson faces multiple counts of alleged Possession of Child Pornography. He is scheduled to appear in court next month.