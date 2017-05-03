class="post-template-default single single-post postid-233053 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Dr. Tom Osborne Recognized with 2016 F.B.I. Director’s “Community Leadership Award”

BY Brandon Benitz | May 3, 2017
Picture of F.B.I. Director Director James B. Comey and Dr. Tom Osborne. Courtesy F.B.I.

In a ceremony at FBI Headquarters on April 28, 2017, Director James B. Comey recognized the recipients of the 2016 “Director’s Community Leadership Award”. These leaders, selected by their area FBI field office, demonstrated outstanding contributions to their local communities through service.

The Omaha field office honored Dr. Tom Osborne, and his wife Nancy, for reaching out to at-risk youth and pairing them with athlete mentors to position them on the path to future academic success. They started TeamMates in 1991 with only 22 college football players mentoring 22 students. This year is Teammates’ 25th anniversary, and there are now more than 140 chapters that serve more than 7,500 mentees in Nebraska, Iowa, Wyoming, and Kansas.

“This year’s honorees have distinguished themselves in remarkable ways through their hard work, their leadership, and their strength of character,” said Director Comey. “Time and again, today’s award recipients have put others before themselves.”

 

