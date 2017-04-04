Don’t Forget To Vote For Cuming County Awards Night

Don’t forget to vote for the Cuming County Awards Night nominees for Business of the Year and Ag Producer of the Year.

Awards will be presented at the Cuming County Economic Development’s Annual Awards Dinner on Sunday, April 30th at the Nielsen Center. Link to vote:

http://survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07edyleofxj0ib68ca/a0223qj14fgnjh/questions

Here are the nominees:

Large Business of the Year

First Bank of Bancroft – Bancroft

Great Plains Communications – Cuming County

Jones Manufacturing, Inc. – Beemer

St. Joseph Retirement Community – West Point

West Point Dairy Products, LLC – West Point

Medium Business of the Year

Auto Value Parts Store – West Point

Hugo Plumbing & Heating, Inc. – West Point

Prime Stop – Wisner

Pronto Convenience Store – Beemer

Wagner Tire & Repair – West Point

Small Business of the Year

Colonial Haven & Courts – Beemer

Fiesta Brava – West Point

Jeremy Uhing Trucking, LLC – Wisner

Lana a Boutique – West Point

Lucky’s Bar – Bancroft

Petro Mart – West Point

Ru-De’s Mart – Bancroft

Wisner Care Center – Wisner

Ag Producer – Cultivator of the Earth

Harry Knobbe – West Point

Randy Wattermann – West Point

Ron Guenther – Bancroft

Stan Giese -West Point

Tom Feller – Wisner

Chris Klitz – West Point

Jared Lierman – Beemer

Jeremy Ritter – Beemer

JR Breitkreutz – Wisner

Scott Knobbe – West Point

Tyler Weborg – Bancroft