Don’t Forget To Vote For Cuming County Awards Night | KTIC Radio

BY staff | April 4, 2017
Don’t Forget To Vote For Cuming County Awards Night

Don’t forget to vote for the Cuming County Awards Night nominees for Business of the Year and Ag Producer of the Year.

 

Awards will be presented at the Cuming County Economic Development’s Annual Awards Dinner on Sunday, April 30th at the Nielsen Center.  Link to vote:

 

http://survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07edyleofxj0ib68ca/a0223qj14fgnjh/questions

 

Here are the nominees:

 

Large Business of the Year

First Bank of Bancroft – Bancroft
Great Plains Communications – Cuming County
Jones Manufacturing, Inc. – Beemer
St. Joseph Retirement Community – West Point
West Point Dairy Products, LLC – West Point

Medium Business of the Year

Auto Value Parts Store – West Point
Hugo Plumbing & Heating, Inc. – West Point
Prime Stop – Wisner
Pronto Convenience Store – Beemer
Wagner Tire & Repair – West Point

Small Business of the Year

Colonial Haven & Courts – Beemer
Fiesta Brava – West Point
Jeremy Uhing Trucking, LLC – Wisner
Lana a Boutique – West Point
Lucky’s Bar – Bancroft
Petro Mart – West Point
Ru-De’s Mart – Bancroft
Wisner Care Center – Wisner

Ag Producer – Cultivator of the Earth

Harry Knobbe – West Point
Randy Wattermann – West Point
Ron Guenther – Bancroft
Stan Giese -West Point
Tom Feller – Wisner

Ag Producer – Cultivator of the Earth

Chris Klitz – West Point
Jared Lierman – Beemer
Jeremy Ritter – Beemer
JR Breitkreutz – Wisner
Scott Knobbe – West Point
Tyler Weborg – Bancroft

 

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
