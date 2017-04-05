District 15 Update from the Desk of Sen. Walz

My first legislative session is past the halfway point. I wanted to take a few minutes to reflect on the things I have learned, the people who I’ve met, and the process I use to make the tough decisions that affect your life.



The biggest thing I have learned is that most issues are not black and white. Every decision you make as a senator impacts the lives of 1.9 million people. In my first few months in office I’ve had the privilege to get to know the people in my district and the challenges they face. I’ve toured a small farm that was struggling to keep up with the rapidly changing agriculture economy.

I’ve visited foster parents that are paying for medicine the children need out of their own pocket. As a teacher, I saw firsthand, kids, that with a little extra support in school, can go on to achieve great things. I truly feel that all of my colleagues have good intentions and we

vote differently for personal reasons and for how it affects the people we represent.



This year, we have many critical issues facing our state. The first major battle was over legislative rules and whether the filibuster should be changed to make passing laws easier. I voted to keep the rules as they had been in the past. It should be hard to pass a law. I introduced eleven bills in the first session and co-sponsored many more. While I support the intentions of these bills, most of them are not perfect. Some of them will pass as is, some will be amended, and some will be killed by others, or even myself. Maintaining these rules ensures

that we are doing what is best for all Nebraskans, not just a few.



In the upcoming weeks, we will be discussing the problems with the corrections department, the budget shortfall and potential tax cuts. There is no question that all of these issues are important, but we must act carefully to do what is best for the people. Hard working Nebraskans deserve a tax break when it is done responsibly. I, like many of you, would love to see my taxes go down. but we must be careful on what we are cutting in the process. We all enjoy the roads

we drive on and the clean water we drink. We are grateful our kids have schools and that someone is watching out for those less fortunate than us. With many programs already on the

chopping block because of the budget shortfall, we must act cautiously.



I am honored to serve you and always appreciate your opinion on the critical issues facing our state. We won’t agree on everything, but I always have the people’s best interest in my heart.

For more information contact our office at 402-471-2625 or at lwalz@leg.ne.gov