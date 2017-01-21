class="single single-post postid-210016 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"
BY staff | January 21, 2017
Dense Fog Advisory Until 9 AM

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory until 9 am this morning for much of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.  Visibility could be limited to a quarter mile or less in some areas.

 

Cities in the advisory include West Point, Stanton, Wisner, Tekamah, Oakland, Lyons, Decatur, Columbus, Schuyler, Fremont, Wahoo, Onawa, Missouri Valley, Woodbine, Shenandoah, Clarinda and Glenwood, to name a few.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down, use your headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

 

