class="post-template-default single single-post postid-250719 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
David City Man Injured In Stanton County Crash | KTIC Radio

David City Man Injured In Stanton County Crash

BY Courtesy: Stanton Co. Sherrif | July 29, 2017
Home News Regional News
David City Man Injured In Stanton County Crash

Just after 8:10 p.m.  Friday evening the Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to and investigated a one vehicle accident that sent the lone 53 year old driver to the hospital for treatment.

 

Jerry Bronson of David City was southbound on Hwy 57 about seven miles south of Stanton when he left the roadway and entered a deep west ditch coming to rest after striking several trees.

 

Bronson was taken to FRHS in Norfolk by Stanton Rescue. Alcohol appeared to be a contributing factor and Bronson was cited for suspicion of Driving While Intoxicated, Open Container of Alcohol Violation and Refusal of a Preliminary Breath Test. Seatbelts were in use.

At about 9:00 p.m. the Sheriff’s office also responded to a one vehicle rollover about seven miles northwest of Clarkson that sent several occupants to the hospital. Two children were transported to the Schuyler hospital with minor injuries and later released. The accident on a private farm lane totaled the vehicle.

 

Seatbelts were in use and are credited with lessening the injuries. And the vehicle was a total loss.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: