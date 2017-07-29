David City Man Injured In Stanton County Crash

Just after 8:10 p.m. Friday evening the Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to and investigated a one vehicle accident that sent the lone 53 year old driver to the hospital for treatment.

Jerry Bronson of David City was southbound on Hwy 57 about seven miles south of Stanton when he left the roadway and entered a deep west ditch coming to rest after striking several trees.

Bronson was taken to FRHS in Norfolk by Stanton Rescue. Alcohol appeared to be a contributing factor and Bronson was cited for suspicion of Driving While Intoxicated, Open Container of Alcohol Violation and Refusal of a Preliminary Breath Test. Seatbelts were in use.

At about 9:00 p.m. the Sheriff’s office also responded to a one vehicle rollover about seven miles northwest of Clarkson that sent several occupants to the hospital. Two children were transported to the Schuyler hospital with minor injuries and later released. The accident on a private farm lane totaled the vehicle.

Seatbelts were in use and are credited with lessening the injuries. And the vehicle was a total loss.