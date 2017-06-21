class="post-template-default single single-post postid-243645 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Dave Wimmer To Continue As Chair Of UNMC Board Of Counselors

BY staff | June 21, 2017
Courtesy/ University of Nebraska Medical Center.

The University of Nebraska Medical Center Board of Counselors held its annual meeting recently naming new officers and welcoming 14 new members.

The board – a group of more than 80 community and business leaders from across the state – advises UNMC Chancellor Jeffrey P. Gold, M.D., on health care issues of importance.

Dave Wimmer, retired chairman and CEO of Wimmer’s Meat Products of West Point, will continue to serve as chairperson. Mike Jones, president of Jones Insurance Agency of David City, was named vice chairperson.

Nadine Hagedorn,  of West Point, senior vice president of Bank First is one of the 14 new board members.

