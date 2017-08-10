Cuming County Fair Underway With Arrival Of Veterans Memorial

The Cuming County Fair 2017 is off and running in West Point.
The “Remembering Our Fallen” national memorial arrived in West Point around 9 Thursday morning. It will be on display at the Nielsen Community Center until Sunday night.
KTIC has a booth at the fair and broadcast its morning show live.
Patti Knobbe helped with the opening ceremony singing “The Star Spangled Banner.”
Lots of 4-H exhibits are on display as always.
|THURSDAY, AUGUST 10
|Opening Ceremony
|10 a.m.
|Classic & Antique Tractor Show & Judging
|2 p.m.
|Baseball Tournament – Wisner vs. Scribner
|5 p.m.
|Northeast Nebraska Tractor Pullers Association (Heavy Classes)
|5 p.m.
|Kids Pedal Tractor Pull (Ages 4 -12) Dinklage Center
|6 p.m.
|Turkey Creek Regulators – Horse Arena
|7 p.m.
|Mid-America Truck & Tractor Pullers
|7:30 p.m.
|Baseball Tournament – West Point vs. North Bend
|7:30 p.m.
|FRIDAY, AUGUST 11
|West Point Community Theatre-Melodrama-“West of West Point”-At Theatre
|5 p.m.
|Baseball Tournament – Wahoo vs. Dodge
|5 p.m.
|4-H Style Revue – Nielsen Center
|7 p.m.
|Nebraska Bush Pullers Tractor Pull
|7:30 p.m.
|Baseball Tournament – Leigh-Schuyler vs. Arlington
|7:30 p.m.
|SATURDAY, AUGUST 12
|Sand Volleyball Tournament
|8 a.m.
|Baseball Tournament –
|1 p.m.
|Car & Combine Demolition Derby
|1 p.m.
|Baseball Tournament –
|3:30 p.m.
|Mutton Busting-Arena- No one under 3 yrs. of age or over 60 lbs.-Reg 4-4:45p.m.
|5 p.m.
|West Point Community Theatre-Melodrama-“West of West Point”-At Theatre
|6 p.m.
|Bullriding-Arena
|7 p.m.
|Back Forty Band – Nielsen Community Center
|8:30 & after Donahew Concert
|Casey Donahew Band – Nielsen Community Center
|9:30 p.m.
|Teen Dance – Dinklage Center
|8:30-11:30 p.m.
|SUNDAY, AUGUST 13
|Horse Show
|9 a.m.
|Worship Service – St. Matthews Church – Service led by Journeymen Quartet
|10 a.m.
|Wildfife Encounters
|1, 3 & 5 p.m
|Horseshoe Tournament –
|10 a.m.
|Dance – Adam Sandhurst & The Jolly Jammers – Nielsen Community Center
|Noon-4:00 p.m.
|Baseball Tournament Finals –
|1 p.m.
|Cuming Co. Fair Parade (Registration at site-Line up on N. Bridge or N. Dean St.)
|4:30 p.m.
|Pioneer Farm Family Awards – Open Stage
|7:30 p.m.
|Mylo Hatzenbuhler – Open Stage – Prior to & after the Pioneer Awards
|7 p.m.