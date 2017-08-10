class="post-template-default single single-post postid-252981 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Cuming County Fair Underway With Arrival Of Veterans Memorial | KTIC Radio

Cuming County Fair Underway With Arrival Of Veterans Memorial

BY Staff | August 10, 2017
"Remembering Our Fallen" memorial arrives in West Point

The Cuming County Fair 2017 is off and running in West Point.

 

The “Remembering Our Fallen” national memorial arrived in West Point around 9 Thursday morning.  It will be on display at the Nielsen Community Center until Sunday night.

 

KTIC has a booth at the fair and broadcast its morning show live.

 

KTIC Morning Show JD Gibbs and Tom McMahon.

 

Patti Knobbe helped with the opening ceremony singing “The Star Spangled Banner.”

 

Lots of 4-H exhibits are on display as always.

 

 

THURSDAY, AUGUST 10
Opening Ceremony 10 a.m.
Classic & Antique Tractor Show & Judging 2 p.m.
Baseball Tournament – Wisner vs. Scribner 5 p.m.
Northeast Nebraska Tractor Pullers Association (Heavy Classes) 5 p.m.
Kids Pedal Tractor Pull (Ages 4 -12) Dinklage Center 6 p.m.
Turkey Creek Regulators – Horse Arena 7 p.m.
Mid-America Truck & Tractor Pullers 7:30 p.m.
Baseball Tournament – West Point vs. North Bend 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 11
West Point Community Theatre-Melodrama-“West of West Point”-At Theatre 5 p.m.
Baseball Tournament – Wahoo vs. Dodge 5 p.m.
4-H Style Revue – Nielsen Center 7 p.m.
Nebraska Bush Pullers Tractor Pull 7:30 p.m.
Baseball Tournament – Leigh-Schuyler vs. Arlington 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 12
Sand Volleyball Tournament 8 a.m.
Baseball Tournament – 1 p.m.
Car & Combine Demolition Derby 1 p.m.
Baseball Tournament – 3:30 p.m.
Mutton Busting-Arena- No one under 3 yrs. of age or over 60 lbs.-Reg 4-4:45p.m. 5 p.m.
West Point Community Theatre-Melodrama-“West of West Point”-At Theatre 6 p.m.
Bullriding-Arena 7 p.m.
Back Forty Band – Nielsen Community Center 8:30 & after Donahew Concert
Casey Donahew Band – Nielsen Community Center 9:30 p.m.
Teen Dance – Dinklage Center 8:30-11:30 p.m.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 13
Horse Show 9 a.m.
Worship Service – St. Matthews Church – Service led by Journeymen Quartet 10 a.m.
Wildfife Encounters 1, 3 & 5 p.m
Horseshoe Tournament – 10 a.m.
Dance – Adam Sandhurst & The Jolly Jammers – Nielsen Community Center Noon-4:00 p.m.
Baseball Tournament Finals – 1 p.m.
Cuming Co. Fair Parade (Registration at site-Line up on N. Bridge or N. Dean St.) 4:30 p.m.
Pioneer Farm Family Awards – Open Stage 7:30 p.m.
Mylo Hatzenbuhler – Open Stage – Prior to & after the Pioneer Awards 7 p.m.
