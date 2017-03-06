class="post-template-default single single-post postid-219949 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Crash Near Norfolk Leaves Two Teens Dead And Two Injured | KTIC Radio

Crash Near Norfolk Leaves Two Teens Dead And Two Injured

BY staff | March 6, 2017
A high speed, rollover accident near Norfolk early Sunday left two Norfolk teenagers dead and two others injured.

The Madison County Sheriff’s office says 18-year-old Dasavor Rodrigues and 17-year-old Shawn Falk were pronounced dead at the scene.

18-year-old Schauntel Niehoff and 18-year-old  Dru McMahon were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The sheriff’s office says all four teens were thrown from the vehicle.

The accident took place just after midpoint south of the South Airport Road  Intersection on Highway 81.   Sgt. Todd Volk says the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed.

He says there was no indication of illegal alcohol or drug use at the time.

