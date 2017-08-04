Courses being offered at Northeast’s South Sioux City Campus

August 4, 2017

Medication aide and basic nurse aide courses coming to Northeast in South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY – Northeast Community College in South Sioux City will offer Medication Aide and Basic Nurse Aide courses, beginning soon.

Medication Aide (HLTH 1120/17S & CRN #14866) will be held on Tuesdays, August 17-December 5, from 5-8 p.m., in Room 214B at the Northeast Community College Extended Campus, 1001 College Way.

This three-credit course is designed to prepare students to assume the roles and responsibilities of a medication aide working in a nursing facility. The course includes information regarding medication administration, pharmacology rules and regulations, classification of drugs, orders, storage, abbreviations and an overview of commonly used drugs and documentation.

Cost of the class, with Anita Knecht the instructor, is $340.50 for Nebraska residents and $343.50 for Iowa and South Dakota residents. The required textbook is available at the College Center bookstore.

Basic Nurse Aide (NURA 1110/17 & CRN #14867) will meet Thursdays and Fridays, August 24-December 14, from 5-8 p.m. at the same location.

This three-credit course is designed to meet the Nebraska Health and Human Services System training requirements for nurse aide certification and employment in long-term care facilities. The course combines classroom lecture and laboratory application for the development of basic skills needed to provide safe, effective and caring services to the elderly or chronically ill patient of any age in a long-term care facility.

Upon completion of this course, the student is eligible to take the state written and practical skills exam. After successfully passing this exam and completing the application procedure, the student’s name will be placed on the basic nurse aide registry at the Nebraska Health and Human Services Regulation and Licensure, Credentialing Division.

Cost of the class, with Anita Knecht the instructor, is $340.50 for Nebraska residents and $343.50 for Iowa and South Dakota residents. The required textbook is available at the College Center bookstore.

To register, call Northeast Community College in South Sioux City at (402) 241-6400.

Welding courses to be offered by Northeast Community College in South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY – Northeast Community College in South Sioux City will offer two welding courses beginning this month.

Introduction to Welding (WELD 1990/1991 & CRN#14618/14619) will be held August 21-December 14 and consists of theory and lab sessions. The theory session will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 4:30-5:45 p.m., while the lab session meets directly after the theory session, from 6-8:30 p.m. Class is held in the Industrial Training Building, 418 Golf Road.

This course Is ideal for those considering a career in welding or just looking to gain basic welding skills. The course introduces the fundamentals of equipment and processes used in oxyacetylene and arc welding, including welding and cutting safety, basic oxyacetylene welding and cutting, basic arc welding processes and basic metallurgy.

Cost for the five-credit course, with Boyd Swearingen the instructor, $567.50 for Nebraska residents and $572.50 for Iowa and South Dakota residents.

SMAW Pipe Welding and Fitting (WELD 2990/2991 & CRN #14616/14617) will be held August 21-December 14 and consists of theory and lab sessions. The theory session will meet Mondays and Wednesdays, from 5:30-5:55 p.m., while the lab session meets directly after the theory session, from 6-8:30 p.m. Class is held in the Industrial Training Building, 418 Golf Road, in South Sioux City.

This course provides extensive practice in SMAW arc welding on ferrous pipe in all welding positions. Safe use of the oxyacetylene torch will be practiced. Coupons are prepared and inspected, and the course focuses on preparation for 6G qualification. Some prior experience in welding is required.

Cost for the course, with Boyd Swearingen the instructor, is $740.50 for Nebraska residents, $743.50 for Iowa and South Dakota residents.

To register, call Northeast Community College in South Sioux City at (402) 241-6400.