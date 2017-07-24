Country Singer Abby Nicole Killed In Crash At Thayer County Fair

A country singer from Norfolk, Nebraska who performed at the Thayer County Fair over the weekend has died after a crash at the fairgrounds.

Abby Uecker, who performed under the name Abby Nicole was also scheduled to perform at the Cuming County Fair.

The Nebraska State Patrol reports Uecker died early Sunday.

The 25-year-old singer was found around 4:20 a.m. Sunday after an accident on the Thayer County fairgrounds involving a utility vehicle.

Uecker was taken to Thayer County Health Services in Hebron where she died around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Uecker performed with her band on Friday and Saturday nights after races at the Thayer County Speedway.

The following was listed on her online biography:

“Abby Nicole Uecker, born and raised in Norfolk, Nebraska, has loved every minute of performing on stage since the young age of four. She was the one to catch everyone’s attention with her genuine smile and quirky facial expressions. Her passion for music through dance inspired her to reach out to a local voice coach who encouraged and supported her love for singing. This led to roles in musical theatre and her decision to pursue a Theater Performance degree at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. While in college, Abby was asked to join a local country band called County Road as the lead vocalist. She also had the exciting opportunity to write songs with co-writers in Nashville under the guidance of a dear friend, and one of her co-writers, Megan Conner.

As her busy life was propelling forward, it took a sudden unexpected turn. Abby started experiencing severe headaches. After seeing a specialist at UNMC, was diagnosed with a brain tumor in December 2014 and needed immediate surgery. Knowing this tumor presented itself in the left side of the brain, the side of the brain that controls speech and memory, Abby knew this diagnosis put her future for singing and performing at risk.

By God’s loving grace, a surgeon’s steady hand and many prayers, the surgery went well! With determination and hard work, Abby returned to school in February 2015 and starting singing with her band in April. She resumed her love for singing and songwriting with a new view on life. Abby knows firsthand that things can change in an instant, and she learned to love every moment life has to offer by not taking for granted each day as it passes.”