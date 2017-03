West Point police officers were alerting residents Monday about fake $100 bills being circulated in the community and around the area.

At a casual glance, the bill may appear to be legitimate.

But on the face of the bill, it says “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY. ”

On the reverse side, the printing states “ONE THUNDER BOLLARS,” and “IN WHAT WE RUST.”

Contact West Point police if you encounter a fake bill, or if you have any information about who is distributing them.