Council Bluffs Man Killed In Airport Shooting – Wife Wounded

Council Bluffs Man Killed In Airport Shooting – Wife Wounded

BY Associated Press | January 8, 2017
This booking photo provided by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows suspect Esteban Ruiz Santiago, 26, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Relatives of the man who police say opened fire Friday killing several people and wounding others at a Florida airport report he had a history of mental health issues. They tell The Associated Press and other news outlets that some of the problems followed his time serving a military tour in Iraq, and that he was being treated at his current home in Alaska. (Broward Sheriff's Office via AP)

The sister of an Iowa man says he was among the five people killed in the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, airport shooting.

Elizabeth Oehme-Miller told The Associated Press by phone Saturday that her brother, 57-year-old Michael Oehme, was killed in Friday’s attack and that her brother’s wife, Kari Oehme, was shot in the shoulder and is expected to recover.

Oehme-Miller says the couple was in Fort Lauderdale getting ready for a Caribbean cruise that was supposed to start Saturday. She says they were frequent travelers who loved cruises and were happy to be headed on another one.

Oehme-Miller says another family member is flying to Fort Lauderdale to help Kari Oehme return home to Council Bluffs.

