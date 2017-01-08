Council Bluffs Man Killed In Airport Shooting – Wife Wounded

The sister of an Iowa man says he was among the five people killed in the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, airport shooting.

Elizabeth Oehme-Miller told The Associated Press by phone Saturday that her brother, 57-year-old Michael Oehme, was killed in Friday’s attack and that her brother’s wife, Kari Oehme, was shot in the shoulder and is expected to recover.

Oehme-Miller says the couple was in Fort Lauderdale getting ready for a Caribbean cruise that was supposed to start Saturday. She says they were frequent travelers who loved cruises and were happy to be headed on another one.

Oehme-Miller says another family member is flying to Fort Lauderdale to help Kari Oehme return home to Council Bluffs.