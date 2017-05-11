class="post-template-default single single-post postid-235327 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Costco approves building Fremont Chicken Plant | KTIC Radio

Costco approves building Fremont Chicken Plant

BY Associated Press | May 11, 2017
Courtesy of Costco

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) _ Costco officials have given final approval for construction of the company’s planned chicken processing operation in Fremont.

Company Vice President of real estate Jackie Frank said on Wednesday that site work could begin in the next few weeks. A ceremonial groundbreaking is also planned for June.

Costco would invest about $280 million to build the plant, hatchery and feed mill complex. Supporters say area farmers would raise chickens to be slaughtered at the facility, a system that could generate about $1.2 billion annually for the eastern Nebraska economy.

Opponents of the plant expressed concerns in a series of Fremont city meetings last year, some speaking out on how the chicken industry treats farmers as a disposable resource.

The plant is projected to open April 2019.

