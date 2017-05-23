Construction Project underway in Norfolk

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-238044 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
BY Jeff Axtell | May 23, 2017
The City of Norfolk is currently replacing a bridge over the North Fork of the Elkhorn River on Norfolk Avenue.

Public Works Director Dennis Smith says work began at the end of March or the beginning of April.

Smith adds it’s a single season construction project that will result in the replacing of a quarter mile of Norfolk Avenue and a small portion of 1st Street North and South from Norfolk Avenue.

The project is expected to be done sometime between October 1st and the middle of November, according to Smith.

There will also be sealing of asphalt streets later in the summer.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
