Classes to be held at end of month at Northeast Campuses in West Point and Norfolk

NORFOLK – Two Hazwoper (Hazardous Waste Operations and Emergency Response) courses will be offered at Northeast Community College later this month.

24-Hour Hazwoper (HAZM 5120/17F & CRN #60350) will meet Monday, November 27 through Wednesday, November 29, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. each day. Class meets in the Lifelong Learning Center on Northeast’s Norfolk campus.

Participants will learn how to develop an emergency response plan and work with local and state emergency responders. They will learn to recognize hazardous substances in their workplaces, conduct risk assessments and develop appropriate measures if a release were to occur. They will learn how their role is critical in the emergency response process and how their actions can protect property and lives.

Cost of the course is $625. Financial assistance is available through the Community College Gap Assistance Program for students meeting income guidelines. For more information, contact Amy Kaiser at (402) 844-7245.

8-Hour Hazwoper Refresher (HAZM 5115/17F & CRN #60351) will meet Monday, November 27, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. in the same location.

This refresher course is an annual retraining requirement for individuals who have already completed the 24- or 40-hour Hazwoper course. In the course, participants will keep current with the latest hazardous waste operations information and skills and stay in compliance with the OSHA 1910.120 Emergency Standard. They will receive the latest information regarding respiratory protection, personal protective equipment, spill response and basic terminology. They will also obtain a regulatory update and review of the incident command system.

Cost of the course is $190.

To register, call Northeast Community College at (402) 844-7000.

WEST POINT – Northeast Community College in West Point will offer two courses later this month that explore Google’s many capabilities.

Google I (INFO 5215/17F & CRN #60031) will meet Tuesday, November 28, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. in Room 212 of the West Point Extended Campus, 202 Anna Stalp Avenue.

This is a great course for those who would like to learn a little more about Google Drive and Google Docs and want to become more productive with the cloud-based program. Participants will learn how to create and save documents, spreadsheets and more.

Google II (INFO 5215/17F & CRN #60332) will meet Thursday, November 30, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. in the same location.

This class is great for those who want to dive a little deeper into Google Maps and Google Earth. Participants will learn how to use and get directions with Google Maps. They will also learn the basics of Google Earth and its satellite images.

Cost of each class is $30. Patty Schinstock is the instructor for both classes.

To register, call Northeast Community College in West Point at (402) 372-2269.